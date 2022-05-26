Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director Purchases $75,000.00 in Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carter’s stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

