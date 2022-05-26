Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

CRI stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

