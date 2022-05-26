Casdin Capital LLC Lowers Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC owned 1.73% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 140,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

