Casdin Capital LLC Purchases 250,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics comprises 3.4% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned 1.55% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $121,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,031. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

