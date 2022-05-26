Casdin Capital LLC Sells 430,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Casdin Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 1.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $59,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 572,079 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,981. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVMD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 19,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.01. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

