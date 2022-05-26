Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 8,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,749,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

