Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Catalent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Catalent by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.