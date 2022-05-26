CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.90 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $78.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $373.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $374.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 106,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,388. The company has a market cap of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

