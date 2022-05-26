Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($69.15) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €64.00 ($68.09) to €63.00 ($67.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

