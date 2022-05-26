Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

CPF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

