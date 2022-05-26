CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGE Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. CGE Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

