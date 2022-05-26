CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 95.5% in May

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGE Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. CGE Energy has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGE Energy (CGEI)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.