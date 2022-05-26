ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after purchasing an additional 778,707 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,093,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

