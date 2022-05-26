CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Down 7.5%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 5,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price target on CHAR Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$30.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

