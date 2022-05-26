Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.47

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 450508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

