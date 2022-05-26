Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Cut by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,800 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up 6.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter.

CHWY stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 3,683,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,972. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

