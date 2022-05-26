Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 423,608 shares.The stock last traded at $13.89 and had previously closed at $13.59.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $759.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

