Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.40

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 10492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.