Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,393 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

