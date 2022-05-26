Chubb (NYSE:CB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.44.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $207.98 on Monday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.