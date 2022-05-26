Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

