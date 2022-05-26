Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.33

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 44.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

