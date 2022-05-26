Citigroup Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

PLCE stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $623.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $5,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

