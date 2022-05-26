ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,004 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 214,314.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

