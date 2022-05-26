ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

