ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

