ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

