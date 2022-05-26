Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

