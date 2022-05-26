Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 522 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,571,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $504.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $498.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.95.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

