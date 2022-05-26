Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 955 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $181.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.