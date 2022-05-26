Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,505,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

NYSE DE opened at $342.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.86. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.