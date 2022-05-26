Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

