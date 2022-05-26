Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $467.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.60 and its 200 day moving average is $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

