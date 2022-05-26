Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.