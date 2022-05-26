Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Class Acceleration has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.
