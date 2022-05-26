Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
CLSD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 166,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,778. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.
About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
