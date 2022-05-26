Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 355,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,900,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

