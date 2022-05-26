Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $9.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.90 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

