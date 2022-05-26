Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $149.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

