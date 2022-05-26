Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.68. 11,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

