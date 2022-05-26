Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 46.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,490. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average is $413.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

