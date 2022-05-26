Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after buying an additional 5,634,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

T traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 406,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

