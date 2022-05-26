Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Novartis by 101.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 16,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,743. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

