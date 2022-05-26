Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.3528 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

