Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.94% of Cogent Communications worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,031. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 550.01%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.