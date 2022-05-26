Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $67.17

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.17, but opened at $65.50. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 53,024 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

