Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMCO opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

