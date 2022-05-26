Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Raised to €11.00

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.68) to €11.70 ($12.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.62.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

