Comparing California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.94% 9.55% 0.73% Lakeland Financial 40.82% 14.41% 1.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California BanCorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $58.91, suggesting a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.58 $13.37 million $1.71 11.93 Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 7.67 $95.73 million $3.76 19.15

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats California BanCorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp (Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

