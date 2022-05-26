Compass Group (LON:CPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($22.04).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,744 ($21.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,651.86. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($22.35) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($112,410.72).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

