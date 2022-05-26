Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

CMPX stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $49,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,894.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 242,525 shares of company stock valued at $450,478 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

