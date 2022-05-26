Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $440.43 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $440.43 million and $78.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $61.82 or 0.00209112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,109 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

